A Nollywood actor, Salami Rotimi, has shared an alarming video of the moment he got robbed while in traffic.

Salami, in an Instagram post, said he was traveling in the company of his brother on the Lagos road, Monday evening when the incident occurred.

The filmmaker said upon getting stuck in traffic, four guys on a motorbike approached his car and flashed a gun in his face.

The armed robbers are said to have broken Salami’s car glass after he refused to lower them while threatening to shoot his younger brother if he did not comply.

Salami, with a shaken voice, said the robbers demanded their phones to which they handed over one of them.

However, while trying to disconnect the second phone for the robbers, some onlookers observed the action and rushed to the aid of the filmmaker.

Salami said the robbers hopped on their motorbikes and fled the scene.