Lawyers for the CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi are asking the High Court to take a second look at its decision to strike out a defamation case filed against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

The court on Monday struck out the case for want of prosecution.

Earlier, the outspoken MP was alleged to have accused Mr Hosi of offering a million-dollar bribe to then CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng, to influence him to reverse a contaminated fuel sale by BOST to two companies.

In his suit filed in July 2017, Mr. Hosi asked the court to award a GH¢5million compensation against Kennedy Agyapong and GH¢3 million against Kencity Media, a company owned by Mr. Agyapong.

The sale of the said 5million litres of off-spec fuel generated media discussions, forcing the then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, to set up a committee to investigate the circumstances under which the fuel was contaminated and later sold.

But appearing in court on Monday, July 12, Mr. Agyapong’s lawyers urged the court to dismiss the matter insisting that Mr. Hosi’s lawyers did not seem interested in the matter.

This was granted by the court.

However, the lawyers for Mr. Hosi disagree. They contend that they have diligently prosecuted the suit over the years by attending court at every adjourned date and never once defaulted in complying with any order or direction by the Court.

They are therefore asking the court to have the case back on its table.

Hearing has been set for July 26,2021.

