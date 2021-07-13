The Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Hassacas Ladies has vowed that her outfit will make Ghana proud in the maiden Caf Women’s Champions League.

After emerging as the National Women’s League champions, Hassacas will represent the country in Ivory Coast where the tournament will be staged.

Hasaacas Ladies have been drawn against Nigeria’s Rivers Angels FC and Niger’s AS Police de Niamey in Group B of the WAFU Zone B qualifying series of the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, reiterated that her outfit is determined to leave a mark at the tournament.

Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, the CEO of Hassacas Ladies

“We are determined to make Ghana proud at the tournament,” the CEO, who is a member of Asante Kotoko management, told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We were strong in the Women’s League and we will improve on that before the start of the tournament.

“We have made some few signings and with their addition to the team, we will surely leave a mark.

“This is the maiden edition of the tournament but with the support we have received from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, individuals and other bodies, we will surely make Ghana proud,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has donated $10,000 to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of the tournament.

The first zonal qualifiers are scheduled to take place between July 17 and 30.