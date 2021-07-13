Celebrity chef, Chioma Avril Rowland and baby mama to sensational singer Davido has returned to university to complete her studies.

This was disclosed by an Instagram blogger, identified as Cutie_Jullus, saying Chef Chi is currently undergoing distance learning.

According to the blogger, Chioma is currently serious with her studies, and it may be connected to the backslashes she had received from many Nigerians for dropping out of school because of Davido.

A few months ago, when Chioma’s relationship with the singer crashed following Davido’s relationship with American video vixen Maya Yfia, many social media users mercilessly dragged her for abandoning her education to mind Davido.

The news that became a discussion topic on social media left many people with several reactions and others condemning her decision.

Following the news on her return to school, some social media users have expressed their excitement.

Read reactions below:

Congratulations to Chiomarians as Mama Ify returns back to school. We’ve confirmed she’s currently doing distance learning and she’s very serious with it.

faithysia wrote: She’s going to conquer. I’m happy for her.

tollylondon wrote: Congratulations my chi baby. So proud of you keep soaring higher.

8patrice5 wrote: That’s awesome! Wishing her all the best.

mz_esheza wrote: Thank God !!! She is a WINNER.

klozettebytommy wrote: It’s never too late abeg…love you chichi.