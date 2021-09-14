Popular Nigerian singer, Terry Apala, has cried out on social media after armed men robbed him while he was stuck in traffic.

Terry, narrating the ordeal in a post-robbery video said he, together with his PA and crew, was riding along the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos when the thugs spotted him.

He said while they waited in traffic, the men whose identities are not known attacked them with a cutlass.

Fearing for their lives, Terry said they did not allow access into their car, a move which forced the robbers to destroy their front windows.

They were dispossessed of their phones and other personal properties.

Terry was not harmed, but some of his crew members sustained injuries. He prayed they quickly overcome them.

This comes barely two months after another Nollywood actor, Salami Rotimi, was also robbed on the same Lagos road.

Rotimi, who was riding with his brother was also attacked while he waited in traffic.

Watch video below:

