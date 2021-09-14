Ghana’s Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has finally spoken on the sudden demise of her mother-in-law, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

She described the late mother of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a very special person in their lives.

Samira Bawumia said her painful death has left her family in deep sorrow but prayed for Allah to grant her eternal rest.

Meanwhile, Hajia Mariama Bawumia affectionately called Maame will be buried on Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Walewale in the North East region.