Mother of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reportedly passed on.

She was 81.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia alias Maame as “the pillar” died Monday morning, September 13, 2021.

According to reports, she had been unwell and hospitalised over the past few weeks.

Hajia Mariama was in Accra for medical treatment when she gave up the ghost.

May Allah admit her to JannahInalillahi wa ina ilaihi raji’un.