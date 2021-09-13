Legendary Highlife Ghanaian musician, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, is set to be enstooled as ‘Benkumhene’ of Bosomtwe Asaman, Kokofu in the Ashanti Region.

His enstoolment ceremony, which would take place on September 20, 2021, would witness the musician enstooled Chief of Lake Bosomtwe Diteiso under the stool name ‘Nana Ofisibedei Adeiemudro Trimude.’

The ‘Kwadonto’ hitmaker, after going through the customary and traditional processes as ‘Bekumhene’, would be the caretaker of Lake Bosomtwe, the only natural lake in Ghana.

Top political figures, as well as musicians, are expected to be present at the enstoolment ceremony as they offer their support to one of Ghana’s music great.

Kaakyire Appiah, who has had an illustrious career in the music industry spanning over three decades, has numerous hit singles to his credit including ‘Bronya’, ‘Soroku’, ‘Odo Macho’, among others.