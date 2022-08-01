Veteran Highlife artiste, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, labelled himself a blessing while opening up on his large family of 14 children.

Gracing Adom TV‘s The Journey on Saturday, the veteran musician said he is unashamed to father multiple children as he believes people are envious of his feat.

He revealed that 10 of his children are abroad-based and four are living with him in his home in Ghana.

The eldest of his children has completed university and is done with national service while the youngest is still in school and some are about writing their WASSCE.

Kaayire Appiah opined that his children are the reason he aims at leaving a legacy both in his family and the music industry.

Over three decades in the music sphere, Kaayire revealed he is set to revive the highlife genre with six yet-to-be-released songs.