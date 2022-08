Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida Mahama was the centre of attention at her parents’ 30th marriage anniversary service.

Farida turned up in a beautiful and flamboyant dress.

Former President Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have celebrated 30 years of marriage in grand fashion.

In a video by ghhyper1 from the event, Farida is seen looking fabulous and stunning in her attire.

Fans have been reacting to the latest video of beautiful Farida.

ALSO READ: