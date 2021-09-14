A young lady, whose name is identified as Marie Josiane from Rwanda, is said to have married two male twins.



The twin brothers are expecting their first born soon. The woman revealed that she first dated the elder twin who did not disclose that he had an identical brother.



She had never seen them together. One day she met, hugged and kissed the other brother without the knowledge that he was not the one she was dating. After feeling this love from the woman, the other brother fell for her.





The three have been staying together for the past two years and still counting. The twin brothers say due to the nature of their marriage, people say a lot of things but they always turn a deaf ear.





She further revealed that the brothers take turns to have sex with her, Gossip 24 reports.