A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) has exposed the tactics used by an elderly man to steal a mobile phone from a pharmacy.

The man, who had entered under the pretext of purchasing some tablets he showed, stole a black mobile phone.

A video widely in circulation shows the man, dressed in a thobe heading towards the empty counter.

After scouting the Abuja-based pharmacy, he placed his tablet on the table and dragged one of the phones lying at the counter, before walking away.

He returned to the dispensary and engaged in a brief conversation with the unsuspecting pharmacist.

