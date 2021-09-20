The one-week observation for Mary Affo Danyi, the mother of Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has been held.

May be an image of 3 people, people standing and outdoors

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Trassaco Valley in Accra.

May be an image of 6 people, people standing and outdoors

Scores of colleague MPs including; Joyce Tetteh; MP for North Dayi, Patrick Yaw Boamah; MP for Okaikwei Central, Samia Yaaba Nkrumah – Former MP for Jomoro, and Lawyer Edudzi Temaklo were present to mourn with her.

May be an image of one or more people, people sitting and indoor
May be an image of 5 people, people sitting and indoor

Others were Rashid Pelpuo, Comfort Doyoe, Alhasan S. Suhuyini, John Jinapor, James Gyakye Quayson, Teddy Nana Yaw Addy, Mrs Sati Lee Ocran, and Hassan Ayariga.

May be an image of 2 people, people standing, flower and outdoors
May be an image of 2 people, people standing and indoor

The rest were Mrs Regina Agyekum, gospel musicians Jack Alolomi and Obaapa Christy who were sympathisers in soul-lifting ministrations.

May be an image of 2 people and people standing

Jomoro constituency executives and other party faithful were also in attendance to commiserate with the family as well as Pastor Isaac Asare Dokye of Impact House Chapel and Apostle Steve K. Badu of Golden Censor Ministries.

May be an image of 4 people and people standing

Madam Affo passed on on Saturday, September 4, 2021, an incident the MP described as the saddest day of her life, adding it felt like doomsday upon her life.

May be an image of 4 people, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 3 people, people smiling, people standing and indoor
May be an image of 1 person, food and indoor
May be an image of 2 people, people standing and indoor




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR