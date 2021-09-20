The one-week observation for Mary Affo Danyi, the mother of Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Trassaco Valley in Accra.

Scores of colleague MPs including; Joyce Tetteh; MP for North Dayi, Patrick Yaw Boamah; MP for Okaikwei Central, Samia Yaaba Nkrumah – Former MP for Jomoro, and Lawyer Edudzi Temaklo were present to mourn with her.

Others were Rashid Pelpuo, Comfort Doyoe, Alhasan S. Suhuyini, John Jinapor, James Gyakye Quayson, Teddy Nana Yaw Addy, Mrs Sati Lee Ocran, and Hassan Ayariga.

The rest were Mrs Regina Agyekum, gospel musicians Jack Alolomi and Obaapa Christy who were sympathisers in soul-lifting ministrations.

Jomoro constituency executives and other party faithful were also in attendance to commiserate with the family as well as Pastor Isaac Asare Dokye of Impact House Chapel and Apostle Steve K. Badu of Golden Censor Ministries.

Madam Affo passed on on Saturday, September 4, 2021, an incident the MP described as the saddest day of her life, adding it felt like doomsday upon her life.