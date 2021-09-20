Popular Ghanaian comedian, Jeneral Ntatia, has opened up on his headmaster’s singular act that almost cost him his education.

Mr Ntatia, who stated that he was fending for himself throughout his Senior High School period, said he was forced to drop out after he could not register for his West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was through no fault of his as he duly paid his registration fee, but the headteacher of the Mamprobi-based school failed to register him and a group of his classmates.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, he said he suspects the headmaster squandered the money and did not give them a heads-up until registration was over.

This, he said, caused him to waste years of his life as he did not return to school over lack of funds.

Determined to make it in life come what may, he continued that he took life into his own hands and began self-tuition for years.

He applied for November /December exams, which he said he passed and gained admission to the University of Ghana, Legon.

Rather than the journalism course he had always wanted to read, he said his friend dragged him into acting and performing arts, which groomed him to be the refined comedian he is now.

From a nobody some few years back, he said he can now boast of international recognition and some plots of land he is building on.