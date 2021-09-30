A stowaway from Guinea-Bissau, Sulemane Balde, has been disembarked at the Port of Tema after being nabbed at high seas.



Suspect Balde, reportedly joined the vessel MV Aurora, via a mooring rope in the Port of Bissau on September 13.



The 28-year-old Frenchman, who joined the vessel with hopes of reaching the United Kingdom for greener pastures, was found by the crew of the ship on the 15th.



According to the Port Security Manager, Colonel Emmanuel Nyante, he was disembarked at Tema due to proximity.





He stated that the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority has completed its processes and handed the culprit over to the Immigration Service to be repatriated to his home country.

The Port Security Manager indicated that the ports of Ghana have for a long time now, not recorded any case of successful stowaways, due to stringent measures deployed by port Authorities.



He said: “At the Port of Tema, there is a procedure we call rummaging where we use trained working dogs to move within the vessel to ensure there are no stowaways before the vessel sets off. This is one way we have had success in the port.”



He also urged sister ports to further collaborate against the stowaway menace.

“I think we need to share procedures in each other’s ports while we are having non-reportage of stowaways in Ghana,” the PSM suggested.



Col. Emmanuel Nyante also advised potential stowaways against the dangers of the act.



He said, “aside from the fact that it discredits the port and country, you could also suffer punishments from your home country when you are disembarked. What’s worse, sometimes, when you are found in high seas, you could be thrown overboard.”