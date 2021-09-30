An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Thursday sentenced a commercial sex worker, Dooshima Anems, to four years imprisonment for biting customer’s tongue during sex.

The police charged Miss Anems with assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, sentenced her after she pleaded guilty and told the court that she bit Amos Igbo in self-defence.

The judge in her judgment gave her an option to clean the court premises for one week.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Veronica Shaagee told the court that the convict was arrested on Septemer 28.

She said that Miss Anems bit Mr Igbo, her lover’s tongue during sex at the Tekdee Hotel where they were lodged.

She said the offence contravened sections 166(b) and 248 of the Penal Code Cap 124 (2004) Laws of Benue.

Earlier, Anems explained that Igbo wanted more time with her outside the money he paid but she refused.

”My Lord he hit me hard. I bit him in self defence,” she said.