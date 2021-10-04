President Nana Akufo-Addo has described as unfair, threats by assembly members to vote against Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor nominee, Sam Pyne, over past debts.

According to him, the assembly members must find ways to ensure Mr Pyne shows commitment to deal with the debt instead of their current position.

“I don’t see how they are going to hold up Kumasi from getting a proper executive because of the past. I don’t think that is fair. That is not the way to go about it,” he stated on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

In four years, the KMA is said to owe its contractors and business allies over GH¢50 million, a situation that has forced the Assembly to rely on common funds for payment within the last two years.

The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Stephen Ofori, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, said the Assembly’s indebtedness has significantly contributed to the underdevelopment of Kumasi.

In view of this, he threatened they will reject Mr Pyne if the government fails to clear the debt which is swallowing the Assembly.

The President stressed the assembly members should rather focus on Mr Pyne’s ability to deliver on his mandate and afterward find possible ways to handle the debt.

“That will be the proper way to go. If they feel he is worthy of confirmation, let him make it clear to them that his number one item on the agenda will be how to arrange with the government to repay the debt,” he urged.

Meanwhile, he added the Local Government Minister has commenced a probe into the circumstance that led to the debt.

“He will prepare a brief for me in the course of time… if KMA is in debt, we have to find out how KMA couldn’t pay,” he hinted.