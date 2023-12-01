Prepare for a tactical masterclass from Serie A, as Round 14 matches feature for SuperSport viewers on DStv from Friday 1 to Monday 4 December 2023.

A high-profile battle between Napoli and Internazionale is the feature match for this round of action from Italy’s top flight. While the Partenopei are well off the pace needed to defend their title, the Nerazzurri are most pundits’ favourites to claim the Scudetto come May next year.

Yet Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has somewhat rejected this notion: “We promise the fans that we’ll try to play as many matches as possible. Like last season.”

He added, “And then there are many well-equipped teams. Maybe they consider us favourites because of how we’re playing. “We’re not the richest team,” Inzaghi said. “Because over the last three transfer windows we’ve made profits of €120 million, €30 million, and zero. Despite reaching the Champions League final [last season].”

One of the other teams looking to challenge for the championship is Juventus, who have found a good rhythm under manager Massimiliano Allegri – though a lack of goals has been a concern and they will hope to address that away to Monza on Friday night.

“I am not worried at all. We have started creating more chances, the goals will come and it’s not a concern,” said Allegri. “We need to be more efficient, calmer in making the final ball, but the spirit is extraordinary.

“The squad know that they need that to bring home the victory. While at the start of the season we got a bit frustrated when not finding the net, now we remain solid and consistent.”

Other key matches to look out for include AC Milan at home to Frosinone and Lazio tackling Cagliari in Rome – both on Saturday – while Sunday features Roma travelling to Sassuolo, and the Monday night round-closer is a battle between Torino and Atalanta in Turin.

“I think Atalanta are doing well considering all their commitments. Europe is a great thing to experience, but when you play on Thursday and Sunday, there is inevitably a price to pay,” said Gian Piero Gasperini. “What’s positive to see is that we have an iron will and never give up.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 1 December

21:45: Monza v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 2 December

16:00: Genoa v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Lazio v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: AC Milan v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 3 December

13:30: Lecce v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Fiorentina v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Udinese v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Sassuolo v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Napoli v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 4 December

21:45: Torino v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360