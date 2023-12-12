The Minority caucus in Parliament has officially requested the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, to schedule a time for them to present their petition calling for his removal.

In October 2023, the Minority group conducted a march to the Central Bank’s premises, urging the removal of Dr. Addison from office.

However, their efforts to submit the petition were obstructed as the BoG Governor did not engage with the Minority caucus.

The head of security appointed by the BoG to receive the petition was rejected by the Minority group.

A statement released on Monday, December 11, and signed by Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson, indicated, “We, therefore, write to request your availability at the premises of the Bank of Ghana head office for the Honourable Members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament to hand over our petition to you personally.”

“Kindly inform us by Monday, 18th December 2023, a date and time convenient to you for us to present our petition to you at the Bank of Ghana head office.”

Below is the full statement