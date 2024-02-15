The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), a subsidiary of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), has expressed concern about the rise in teenage pregnancy and HIV in recent years.

According to the non-governmental organization, the increase in teenage pregnancy and HIV is due to the lack of information and limited access to family planning methods.

Speaking to the media, the global leader of IPPF, Dr Alvaro Bermejo highlighted that while teenage pregnancy had been declining for several years, it has either stalled or increased in recent times.

He stated, “First, they talked about a lack of information, that they are not really aware of how to protect themselves until it’s too late.”

Emphasising the importance of facilitating access to contraceptives for sexually active individuals, Dr Bermejo stressed the need to ensure protection before it becomes too late.

He further highlighted the potential benefits of introducing antiretrovirals, acknowledging that while they may face criticism, they could play a crucial role in reducing cases of teenage pregnancy and HIV.

“I remember reading when the contraceptive pill was invented. There were actually a lot of men saying, why would the health system pay for pills for this women to be promiscuous? No, we shouldn’t make pills available to anybody.

“That was the 1960s and the fight to have explained to them but it’s in all our interest that they don’t get unwanted pregnancies. I still think we need that now that I keep hearing, why are we going to provide pills to prevent HIV infection, to people who don’t want to use a condom or who don’t want to protect themselves,” he said.

