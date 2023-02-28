The Police are looking for two people for allegedly stealing an amount of 1,600 dollars from a forex bureau at the Accra Mall.

The two suspects, according to the victim, entered the forex bureau under the pretext of changing some money but managed to steal some dollars from the counter of the bureau on the blind side of the attendant.

Upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them but the two dashed into a waiting vehicle and drove off.

According to the police, investigation is underway to apprehend the suspected thieves.

“We would like to urge the general public, especially operators of forex bureau to be vigilant and where necessary report any suspicious activities to the police, as this could be a new approach adopted by criminals to steal from unsuspecting persons,” the police cautioned.

Meanwhile, images of the suspects as captured by CCTV cameras are being circulated.

“Anyone with relevant information on the suspects should contact 0200416540 for further Police action,” the statement concluded.