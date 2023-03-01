The SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service has nabbed a 33-year-old porter for possessing two polythene bags containing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Airport Junction aka Gate Four, in Accra.

Baba Alhassan, also a drinking spot operator, was caught by the Police smoking some of the dried leaves. On seeing the Police, he allegedly damped the dried leaves in a bin.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Alhassan pleaded not guilty to the charge of unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs for use.

The Court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, has admitted Alhassan to bail in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties who are to be public servants, earning not less than GHC2,000.

According to the Court, the sureties are to be within the court’s jurisdiction.

It further directed the accused person to report to the Police every Monday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Court is waiting for the test results of the dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

Prosecution, led by Inspector Daniel Dzanku, said the complainants in the case are personnel with the SWAT Unit of the Ghana Police Service stationed within the Greater Accra Headquarters.

On February 21, 2023, while the complainants were on their normal patrol duties, they (complainants) received information that the accused person was dealing in dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at his drinking spot.

The Prosecution said the Police proceeded to the location at Airport Junction, Gate Four, and met the accused person at the entrance, smoking substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

It said the accused person on seeing the Police, dropped the substance in a bin and jokingly approached them.

The Prosecution told the Court that the accused person was made to pick the substance from the bin.

It said a search was conducted at his drinking spot and his place of abode and two plastic containers containing Akpeteshie (local gin) and other substances suspected to be narcotic drugs, two small polythene bags and pieces of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs were retrieved.

The Prosecution said Alhassan claimed ownership for the substances in his investigation caution statement, adding that they were his personal use.

When the accused was quizzed by the Police over his source of supply, he indicated that “a certain young man brought it from the Volta Region.”

The Prosecution said the accused said he did not know the name of the said young man and his phone number.

All the exhibits have been forwarded to the Crime Laboratory for examination, according to Prosecution.