Former president John Dramani Mahama was part of a delegation that met with Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, hours before the septuagenarian was formally declared winner of Nigeria’s February 25 presidential elections.

Mr Mahama is in Nigeria as a lead member of former African Heads of State (West African Elders Forum) who are observing the elections in Africa’s most populous country.

Mr Mahama visited Tinubu as well as the other two top aspirants in the persons of Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Mahama was captured in one of the photos shared by former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan sitting on the same sofa with Tinubu at his Abuja residence.

The team of former African leaders included Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Benin’s Thomas Yayi Boni and former Gambian Vice President Fatoumatou Jallow Tambajang.

PHOTOS: Jonathan, Ex-Ghanaian President Mahama Visit Tinubu



Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday evening, led a delegation of the Election Monitoring Team of the Economic Community of West African States to visit the residence of the All Progressives Congress pic.twitter.com/sgfY4mp5wH — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) February 28, 2023