Ghana has recorded 12 new cases of Lassa fever.

This brings the total number of cases to 14 following the first two cases on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) which noted the cases were detected during contact tracing and testing after the first two cases were announced on 26th of February 2023.

“Following the institution of control measures including contact tracing and testing, 12 additional cases who were close contacts have been confirmed. This brings to 14 the total number of confirmed cases for this outbreak,” the statement read in part.

The statement, signed by the Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has advised the public of the need to report to the nearest health facility when unwell.

“One death has so far been recorded. All 13 cases are alive and in stable condition and are being managed in designated health facilities. A total of 97 contacts have been identified and efforts are underway to identify more contacts,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the statement indicated a probable case has been reported from Central Region and contacts are being identified and monitored “while we await confirmation.”

Psychological support is being provided for all cases and contacts.