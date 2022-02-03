The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabila, has asked the government to not associate the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with politics in order for the ministry to run its affairs independently.

According to her, the government should appoint an independent body to steer the affairs of the ministry instead of politicising it.

“For me, I wish we don’t politicise the Gender Ministry. We don’t do politics at the Gender inistry. They shouldn’t appoint someone who is NPP or an NDC person for that ministry. We need an independent body as a minister for gender to be able to spearhead the affairs of gender in this country because the gender problems in Ghana are a lot,” she said.

She, speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, bemoaned that when the Gender Ministry is politicised it will be difficult for the ministry to address certain issues pertaining to beneficiaries of the ministry.