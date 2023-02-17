SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 24 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 February 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on the evening of Saturday 18 February. The Magpies and the Reds had legendary games in the early years of the Premier League in the 1990s, and the revival of the team in black and white stripes bodes well for this to once again become a top clash in the English top flight.

“We are hungry to take the next step up as a team,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. “But we have to take our mind off that really and focus on the process and the job.”

The round opens early on Saturday afternoon with leaders Arsenal heading to Aston Villa, where they will face former boss Unai Emery, while the late afternoon kick-offs are headlined by Manchester City’s trip to Nottingham Forest and a London derby between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently explained some of the tactical secrets behind their success: “The adaptability or the tactical flexibility is something I believe a lot in,” said the Dane, who recently signed a new contract until 2027.

“If I only had one system, I’d still tweak it in terms of how you press or the build-up of phase two. Adaptability is really important and something we train a lot on. It’s key the players know their role and what to do.”

The round wraps up with two games on Sunday 19 February, as Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford, before West Ham United visit Tottenham Hotspur for another London derby.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag recently praised Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, who has made a major difference to the ‘engine room’ since arriving at the Red Devils.

“He [Casemiro] is really important with all his experience but he is such a smart player and intelligent,” said Ten Hag. “He knows the positions, how to deal with the ball and also he is creative as well and we are really happy with him. He is important for the improvement of the team.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 18-19 February 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 18 February

14:30: Aston Villa v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Brentford v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

17:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

17:00: Chelsea v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Everton v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

19:30: Newcastle United v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 19 February

16:00: Manchester United v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

18:30: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football