Fabio Carvalho scored a dramatic late winner to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday after earlier the Magpies saw record signing Alexander Isak open his account on his debut.

Liverpool had endured a stuttering start to the season but were hoping to build on last weekend’s 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth when they welcomed Eddie Howe’s side.

However, Isak’s wicked first half finish punished the Reds for another slow start and helped the Magpies to a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The second period saw Liverpool equalise through Roberto Firmino just moments after Isak had a goal of his own ruled out for offside.

And the winner came with the final action of the match as substitute Carvalho smashed home a loose ball from close range.