A physically-challenged single mother is taking on her ex-fiancé for failing to fulfill his parental responsibilities for their child.

Janet Appiah claims she met Eugene Owusu at Asafo in Kumasi. They had a sexual relationship for four years before having a child.

Janet is, however, unhappy with Eugene claiming he has failed to support her and the child after she gave birth.

Her multiple complaints to him have been ignored.

“Due to that, we broke up and he went on to marry another woman,” she said.

Janet had an accident two years ago that left her physically-challenged.

She told Mama Efe on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show that she has not been working since then.

Her major worry is the request by her ex-fiancé to have custody of their child before supporting the child.

Janet pleaded with Nhyira FM to help get Eugene to frequently support his child.

But before she had the accident she was a bead maker, so Mama Effe opened the phone line for supporters to call in to pledge their support for her.

ALSO READ: