The President of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members for the Western North Region, Frank Ackah Nelson, has advocated for the regularization of illegal mining activities known in local parlance as galamsey instead of a total banned.

According to the Assemblyman for the Asawinso ‘A’ electoral area, if galamsey activities are halted in his electoral area, people might resort to desperate measures like stealing to survive.

He suggested government implements measures to prevent the destruction of forest reserves, lands, and water bodies while allowing individuals to engage in controlled galamsey.

This, he believes, would deter them from turning to robbery and other criminal activities, and also help alleviate unemployment in the region.

