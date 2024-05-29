Ghanal legend, Mohammed Polo has urged Andre Ayew to retire from the national team following his omission from the latest squad.

The Le Havre forward was excluded from Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next month.

Despite Ayew’s impressive performances in the French Ligue 1, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner believes it is time for the 34-year-old to step down from the Black Stars.

“It’s up to Dede to decide whether to retire or not, but I would personally advise him to retire because he has done enough for the nation,” Polo told Connect FM.

Polo, a former Hearts of Oak head coach, praised Andre Ayew for his contributions to the Black Stars.

“In life, if your time is up, it doesn’t matter what you do. Dede has done a lot for our national teams. What he has done is for posterity to talk about,” he said.

In Ayew’s absence, Thomas Partey will captain the Black Stars for the crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana has three points from two games in Group I, while Comoros leads the group with six points.

The Black Stars will face Mali at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako on June 6, before hosting the Central African Republic on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium.