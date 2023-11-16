Award winning Ghanaian singer, Jane Awindor popularly known as Efya, has disclosed that she has started receiving threats from fans to release another song with colleague, Sarkodie.

According to her, their fans appreciate their vibe hence are impatient for them to do a song together.

“I think Michael [Sarkodie] and I just be dropping once in a while when you guys are really thirsty so it depends on how the thirst is going at this moment. People have started threatening us to drop a song” she said in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.

In a response to Andy’s suggestion that she needs to do an album with Sarkodie, Efya said that collaboration will come at the right time.

“I believe that both of us ascended to a higher level mentally and spiritually so we have to connect on that sense for us to be able to match up and when that happens it’s gonna be amazing because both of us will know that it’s time” she added.

Efya is currently out with her new EP titled ‘No More Tears.’