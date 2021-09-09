The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced disruption in traffic flow on some sections of the N1 highway and some urban roads at Darkoman.

The nine-day minimum to maximum disruptions are set to commence on September 11 and will end on the 30th from 8:00 am to 5:00pm.

This is to enable GRIDco to undertake the stringing of transmission line conductors

across the N1 and some areas at Darkuman.

A statement, issued by the Ghana Highway Authority on Thursday, appealed to the public and all road users to follow traffic diversion signs to be placed at the various sections across the George Walker Bush Highway and some Urban Roads within Darkuman.