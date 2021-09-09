General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was an English grammar teacher in explaining the infamous ‘do or die’ comment made by former President John Mahama.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the former President was apt in encouraging NDC supporters to be vigilant at the polling stations in the 2024 elections.

“Do or die is a standard English jargon that is well understood. Mahama cannot be blamed for somebody’s lack of understanding of the English language,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, indicated that the hullabaloo about the meaning of what the former President said is “unnecessary”.

“Why should this be a subject of national debate? That is the truth and the truth is bitter so I cannot give fuel to unnecessary noise,” he opined.

Mr Nketia was peeved with host of Ekosii Sen, Philip Osei Bonsu for dedicating precious air time on such a trivial issue.

The NDC scribe, in a telephone conversation, dropped the line to avoid more questions.

Listen to General Mosquito’s banter with Ekosii Sen show host: