Parliament approved the formula for the distribution of the 2024 District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The report, which was presented to the House for debate and subsequent approval, was greeted with some concerns from members of the House.

Although the Minister of State nominee, Abena Osei Asare, assured the House that the formula was equitable and took into consideration the deliberations of the House but some members expressed reservations.

The First Deputy Speaker, who chaired the Committee that worked on the formula, Joseph Osei Owusu stated that, he expects nothing but strict adherence to the approved formula.

He warned that any deviation would result in scrutiny from the Finance Ministry.

Members, including MP for Ho Central Benjamin Kpodo expressed dissatisfaction with the Finance Ministry’s handling of the fund distribution.

They argued that, idelay in releasing funds created difficulties for parliamentarians in addressing issues in their constituencies.

Benjamin Kpodo said government was violating the Supreme Court’s directives.