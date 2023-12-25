Parliament in the early hours of Saturday adjourned sine die for the Christmas and New Year break, after passing the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year ending, December 31, 2024.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament, which commenced on 31st October, was supposed to stand adjourned sine die, Friday, 22nd December, for the Christmas festivities, but the marathon all-night sitting went into the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in his closing remarks, delivered on his behalf by Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, reminded the Members of Parliament (MPs) of their role as ambassadors of Parliamentary democracy in their communities.

They would, therefore, be expected to engage in local Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen the relationship between Parliament and the citizens, he said.

He urged them to prioritise their safety and be mindful of their surroundings, while ensuring a peaceful and secure Christmas for all.

Mr Babgin advised them to use the Christmas season to reflect on the meaning and significance of the birth of Christ.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, extended his greatest appreciation to the MPs for devoting themselves to the business of the House in the discharge of their constitutional mandates.

“Incontrovertibly, Members had worked tirelessly and diligently during this meeting, particularly during the consideration of the sectorial Budget Estimates for the 2024 Financial Year,” he said.

“Mr Speaker, your commitment and dedication to your constitutional mandate in steering the affairs of the House is not lost on me,” the Majority Leader said.

“I have sometimes disagreed with you on matters of policy and sometimes even the interpretation of the Standing Orders and Constitution. But that is the hallmark of democracy: agreeing to disagree.”

“Mr Speaker, I cannot express my appreciation enough to you and your able deputies for your management of the House, even when the House had to sit during weekends.”

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the nation was grateful to the Speaker and his two deputies for the numerous sacrifices in ensuring that decorum was maintained for business to be transacted.

He urged Members of the House to take time off their busy schedules to rest during the recess and get themselves energised and refreshed for business in the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Fourth Republic.

That would be after the holding of the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party, scheduled for January 27, 2024, he indicated.

He called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the Christmas season and reconcile with one another, their families, colleagues at work, constituents and above all, their Maker.

He implored drivers to be very cautious on the road to prevent unwanted incidents.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader and National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ellembele, commended the MPs for their dedication to duty, especially the Minority Members for their hard work.

“We are very proud of you, you have stood on the side of the people of Ghana. And the people of Ghana are proud of you.”

He expressed the Minority’s gratitude to the Speaker for shepherding and guiding the House for a successful business.

Buah wished Members of the House and all Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.