The Overlord of the Gonja State, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, has been laid to rest at the Yagbon royal museum in Mankuma in the Bole District.

The late Yagbonwura Tuntumba died at the Jakpa Palace on Sunday, February 5.

He died at the age of 90.

In line with Gonja tradition, the late Yagbonwura’s body was transported to Nyange, the traditional transit point of every Yagbonwura and then to Mankuma, where he was buried.

Thousands of Gonja royals and other mourners were at Mankuma to bid the late king farewell.

The late Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I was born to Yapeiwura Bakari, the son of Yagbonwura Mahama of Kusawgu and Mma Nyenbali Chiraba in the early 1930s.

He was a peace-loving man, a unifier and a development-oriented chief.

He will be remembered for leading the Gonja state to petition government for the creation of the Savanna Region and his role in bringing finality to the long-standing Dagbon conflict.