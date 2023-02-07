A shop at Fante New Town in Kumasi, which serves as a printing press, has been gutted by fire which started on Wednesday morning.

The fire destroyed items such as computers, photocopying machines, generator and many others.

The timely intervention of firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other shops.

One Kwabena Owusu Banahene, an eyewitness, said the fire started in the morning but they could not tell what caused it.

According to him, they were cleaning their shop when someone alerted them about smoke in a nearby shop.

He said they forcibly broke into the locked shop and were met with a thick smoke, at which time firefighters were called.

By the time the fire was doused, items like printers, generator, photocopying machine and others in the shop had been gutted.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are still investigating the cause of the fire.