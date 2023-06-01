There was violence at dawn in the villages of Lukula and Nyoagbini in the North Gonja District.

Both communities have been burnt down amid reports of multiple casualties.

This outbreak of violence stems from renewed tension between the Mamprusi and Gonja tribal groups.

Residents are fleeing to communities in the West Mamprusi municipality.

On Wednesday, five individuals who arrived at Janga near Walewale reported that Gonja warriors from Daboya reportedly stormed the village and ordered all Mamprusis to leave immediately or face dire consequences.

The tension resurfaced on Tuesday, June 30 when reports emerged that the Mamprusi side had sent warriors to prevent the arrival of a rival chief from Daboya.

The North East Regional Minister stated that on June 30, the National Security issued a warning to both sides, urging them to withdraw their warriors from the villages.

As a result, police personnel were deployed, leading to the arrest of several suspects and the confiscation of 10 motorbikes.

However, according to the fleeing residents, the Gonja traditional warriors are still present in the village and have refused to leave.

The violence between the two tribes in the area has been ongoing since the creation of the new regions.