Ghanaian songstress Mishasha, a talented artist signed to HMusic, has joined forces with emerging Nigerian music sensations Mmzy and Mobi for an exciting new Afrobeats hit titled ‘Cool Down’.

Scheduled for release on June 3, 2023, this highly anticipated summer anthem comes complete with a visually stunning music video directed and produced by VT.

VT’s expertise in storytelling turns this song into a captivating cinematic experience that is sure to get you grooving.

The infectious Afrobeat rhythms of ‘Cool Down’ are elevated to new heights by the combined talents of Mmzy, Mobi, and Mishasha, who deliver bright lyrics and irresistible melodies for music enthusiasts worldwide.

The track was skillfully mastered by Cleet-chie at the renowned Rm 808 recording facility in New Jersey.

Produced by HL Entertainment, this masterpiece marks another groundbreaking release from HMusic.

Get ready to witness history in the making with ‘Cool Down’! Don’t miss out on this epic musical journey by clicking here to pre-save the track.