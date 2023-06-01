Yves Hanson-Nortey, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tema Central, expressed optimism about the party’s chances of winning the upcoming by-election in Assin North, located in the Central region.

The seat was previously captured by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2020 general elections.

Following a ruling by the Supreme Court that removed former MP James Gyakye Quayson from office, the Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled the by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Both the NDC and NPP executives are already present in the constituency, engaging in vigorous campaigning.

The ruling party is preparing for its parliamentary primaries to select a candidate for the by-election.

Despite the NDC’s determination to retain James Gyakye Quayson as their candidate, the Tema Central MP believes they may be doing more harm than good.

He argues that Mr. Quayson’s predicament was self-inflicted and unlikely to garner sympathy votes from the electorate.

The Tema Central MP emphasized that the NPP lost the seat in 2020 due to internal conflicts, which have now been resolved ahead of the by-election.

He confidently stated, “We are fully prepared and determined to reclaim our seat because we have addressed all our differences. However, we will remain vigilant and not become complacent.”

Mr. Hanson-Nortey highlighted the government’s achievements in the constituency and expressed confidence that the NPP would secure victory in Assin North.