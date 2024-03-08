The outgoing deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini has handed over three completed and fully equipped Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds to two districts in the Oti Region.

The CHPS compounds, constructed and equipped by Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), will contribute to improving geological access to health care facilities especially to the rural folks.

The Amewoyikpoe CHPS compound and the four staff accommodation units were constructed, equipped and furnished at the cost of GH¢1,473,179.

The Grubi CHPS compound was also constructed at a cost of about GH¢748,254, including furnishing, equipping and project management cost while the Ngawoe facility cost at GH¢1,149,010 including the cost of borehole installation respectively.

Both Municipal and District Health Directors commended KOFIH for their assistance and expressed hope that the facility would serve its intended purpose.

He again expressed his sincere gratitude to the KOFIH for coming to the aid of the community by providing such a wonderful health center and basic equipment and beds.

Some of the residents who spoke with newsmen said, the facilities would bring relief to them and other adjoining communities since they would no longer travel long distances to access healthcare services.

The residents heaved a deep sigh of relief at the commissioning of the clinics, adding that the provision of the Healthcare were timely intervention to salvage their plight during delivery.

Dr Osei Afreh Kufuor, the Oti Regional Director of Health Service thanked the Health Ministry, donor partners and the community for their unwavering support.

He said the construction and equipping of the CHP compound not only improve healthcare delivery but also underscore the importance of supporting healthcare workers with proper accommodations.

Mr Bomin Yang, the Country Director of KOFIH, said his outfit is focused on improving maternal and child health in Ghana.

“The main aim of the Community- Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) project is to improve maternal and child healthcare services and to reduce maternal mortality rate’. He said

Mr Mahama Asei Seini, the outgoing deputy minister of health, on behalf of the ministry of health expressed appreciation to KOFIH Country Director for their contribution to strengthening primary health care in Ghana, especially in the Oti and Volta Regions.

He said the ministry and KOFIH are working on some projects in support of Ghana’s efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

These projects include, Maternal Newborn and Child Healthcare, Health Insurance Policy Cooperation, between the Insurance schemes of Ghana and Korea, Biomedical Engineering System Strengthening,Short to medium term Invitational Training for Ghana Health Officials in Korea and other need-based supports to health sector.

Speaking during the inauguration of the facility, the deputy Minister said the healthcare delivery center will further support the implementation of the network of practice approach towards the strengthening of primary health care services as envisioned in the government of Ghana’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030.

He further stated, the cost also includes installation of solar power and water supply system and the Ministry was grateful to stakeholders including the people of Amewoyikpoe for their contributions during the six months time of construction.