The Western North Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has announced a ban on all outdoor activities in the Aowin traditional area following chieftaincy disturbances.

The decision was taken at a REGSEC meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

A statement, signed by the Chief Director, Ebenezer Amoah, said the activities include celebrations of festivals, performance of outdoor rituals and enstoolment or destoolment of chiefs.

“To forestall the escalation of the skirmishes arising out of the dispute, REGSEC has resolved to place a ban on all outdoor celebrations,” the statement from the Council read.

ALSO READ:

Aowin chief lauds Education Minister

Minister reacts to babies born without nose, ears and eyes at Aowin

Meanwhile, the relevant security agencies, especially the Divisional and the Regional Police Command have been urged to collaborate with the Aowin Municipal Security Council to enforce the ban.

Below is the full statement: