Four teacher unions have accused the government of defaulting in the payment of their Occupational Pension Scheme (Tier 2) contributions to the Ghana Education Service.

The aggrieved unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, the Coalition of Concerned Teachers and the Tertiary Educational Workers Union.

The default, according to them, spans over nine months as the last payment was made in March 2022.

This means workers who went on pension last year are in a big mess as their pension calculations would be affected.

In a joint statement by the leadership of the unions, they said the government makes monthly deductions from their salaries for the purpose of the contribution.

However, the government is in arrears of over GH¢400 million.

“The resultant danger of this is that the educational worker is being denied the investment value of his or her contribution,” the statement read in part.

The groups have, therefore, given the government up to the end of February 2023 to settle all arrears.

Below is the full statement: