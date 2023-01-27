Ghanaian couple Narkie and Amaram are trending on social media with their soul-touching wedding vows and wedding apparel.

The pregnant bride confidently flaunted her baby bump in custom-made dresses that 2023 brides can easily imitate for their reception parties.

Ghanaian adorable couple Narkie and Amaram wore an all-white outfit for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The glowing bride flaunted her curves in a short white dress showing some cleavage. She wore beautiful silver earrings to complete her look.

The groom wore a white designer suit paired with black trousers and black shoes for the photo shoot.

The bride’s jaw-dropping ball gown

The bride and expectant mother wore a flamboyant gown with quality rhinestones and other embellishments to recite her marital vows.

She looked stunning in her short hairstyle and flawless makeup for the beautiful ceremony.

She wore a simple floor-sweeping lace gown designed with purple fur.