The Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum.

The visit was to express the overwhelming gratitude of the chiefs and people of Aowin to the minister for the assistance given to the only Senior High School (SHS) in his Traditional Area.

In 2019, the chief personally engaged Dr Adutwum who was then a Deputy Minister of Education about the Brentu Senior Technical High School’s (BSTHS) dire need for a new classroom block.

He shared photos of the wooden structures built in the late 1960s which served as makeshift classrooms for the then Training College before the completion of the current Enchi College of Education by the Busia administration.

Touched by Nana’s request and moved by the deplorable state of the classrooms, Dr Adutwum immediately saw to it that BSTHS was granted a 12-unit classroom block which is near completion.

During Wednesday’s brief meeting, Dr Adutwum also assured the Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area of a new 64-seater bus for the school.

There are ongoing discussions for a new school being spearheaded by the minister for the Aowin Municipality to help widen the educational net for schoolchildren.

Aowin seems to have been left behind by its peers of Wassa and Sefwi and these developments can only be seen in a positive light as helping Aowin catch up with its peers and benefit from Ghana’s educational agenda.