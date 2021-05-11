The Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, has reacted to reports which suggest the birth of babies at Aowin who are without nose, eyes and ears due to galamsey.

The Minister has explained his attention had been drawn to the reports and he has initiated steps to get to the button of it.

A Midwife in charge of the Sewum Health Centre, Gifty Adwoa Adjanor, is reported to have said that the facility has been recording cases of newborn babies without nose, eyes, ears and mouth.

She also lamented pregnant women in the community are continuously losing their newborn babies because the women drink water contaminated with chemicals used by the illegal miners.

According to the midwife, the development is a result of the highly polluted river – which serves as a source of drinking water – due to illegal mining activities along the river bodies.

Mr Obeng has revealed he summoned the Municipal and Regional Health Directors to a briefing Session following the viral publication.

ALSO READ:

However, they have both considered the publication as grossly misleading.

The Minister in a Facebook post said he has since directed the Regional Health Director to issue official statement to correct the gross misrepresentation and false publication by the media outlets cited.

Read the post below: