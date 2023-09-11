Over the weekend, the Osu Alata and Ashante clans in the Greater Accra region came together to climax the 2023 Homowo festival.

The clans, as part of activities earmarked for the celebration, visited the royal cemetery, where deceased relatives have been buried over the years.

They sprinkled kpokpoi, fufu, rice, and palm nut soup on the graves of these royals.

In addition, a delegation of chiefs and queens in the clans marched through the principal streets of Osu, clad in red and black outfits, which are their traditional colours.

The “Asafo TuTswaaloi” who joined the celebration also displayed exciting shooting skills.

Adomonline.com‘s Joseph Odotei was present at the ceremony to capture these colourful scenes.

Below are some photos