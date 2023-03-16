Online stores in Ghana are making it easier than ever to shop from the comfort of your own home. With so many options available, it can be difficult to decide which ones are best for you.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the five best online stores in Ghana, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for without wasting time or energy.

Whether you’re looking for fashion, electronics, home goods, or something else entirely, these online stores have you covered.

Keep reading to learn more about the best online stores in Ghana for your shopping needs.

1) Jumia

Jumia is an online marketplace that offers a wide variety of products from various categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, home and living, and more.

On Jumia, customers can find all kinds of products from local to international brands. They can also purchase products from the Jumia mobile app for convenience.

With its user-friendly website, customers can easily search for their desired items and make secure payments with their credit cards or mobile money services.

Jumia also offers free shipping and delivery on some items, making it the perfect choice for those looking to save time and money when shopping online in Ghana.

2) MakolaStores

MakolaStores is one of the most popular online stores in Ghana.

The store offers a wide range of products such as clothing, electronics, beauty products and more.

The website is easy to navigate and customers can easily find what they are looking for.

There are different payment options available including bank transfer and MoMo.

They also offer very affordable shipping rates nationwide as they have their own courier company” Quick-X Courier Services”.

Furthermore, MakolaStores offers great customer service with quick response times and helpful staff.

If you are looking for an online store in Ghana, MakolaStores is definitely worth checking out.

3) Zoobashop

Zoobashop is one of the leading online stores in Ghana. Established in 2011, they specialize in electronics, home appliances, and mobile phones.

Customers can find a wide range of items including TVs, laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, kitchen appliances and more.

With Zoobashop, customers can get great deals on top brands like Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Lenovo and many more.

Furthermore, they have a hassle-free delivery system to ensure that customers receive their items on time.

Additionally, they offer free shipping for orders over a certain amount. Zoobashop is definitely one of the best online stores in Ghana for buying electronic items.

4) Tonaton

One of the leading online stores in Ghana, Tonaton is known for its wide selection of electronics, home appliances, clothing and accessories, and more.

With a large collection of items ranging from mobile phones and laptops to furniture and kitchen appliances, Tonaton has something for everyone.

The platform also offers a convenient online payment option that allows customers to pay with their cards or cash.

Additionally, Tonaton offers users access to exclusive deals and discounts, making it a great choice for online shopping in Ghana.

5) Melcom

Melcom is one of the leading online stores in Ghana and is a popular shopping destination for many people in the country.

The store offers a wide range of products from home appliances and electronic items to food items, fashion products and more.

Shopping at Melcom is easy and convenient since you can find everything you need in one place.

Plus, it offers delivery services for customers living in Ghana.

You can also enjoy discounts and free shipping when you purchase from Melcom. The store also has a mobile app that makes it even easier to shop from your phone.

All in all, Melcom is a great option if you’re looking to do some online shopping in Ghana.