The one week observation of veteran actor Kofi Laing, popularly known in showbiz circles as ‘Kohwe’, has been scheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021.

The ceremony is expected to take place at his residence at Dansoman Ebenezer down in Accra.

Mr Laing died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his Accra residence aged 76.

He reportedly suffered a stroke and was undergoing treatment at Dr Power Herbal Clinic at Ashaiman Newtown junction, Tema.