Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has said the rights of the #LGBTQI+ people would only bring destruction to the country.

To him, the act is an attempt to push God aside.

“There would be no law and chaos in the world if we continue to entertain these LGBTQIA people. We don’t want to incur the wrath of God . It is an attempt to push God aside and when that happens, we will only end up destroying ourselves,” he said.

His comment follows pressures for the passage of a bill to criminalise the activities of homosexuals and all of its shades in Ghana.

The private member’s bill dubbed: ‘The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021’ is currently before the nation’s legislature.

Before the Committee presents its report on the bill to the full house for a debate, there is widespread public pronouncement both for and against the bill being made across the country.

However, speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to not only stand by his word that gayism and lesbianism will not be legalised under his watch but must also show action.

He noted any amendment to the anti-LGBTQIA bill is welcome, adding that the church shares what would be in the collective interest of all.

